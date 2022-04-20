Delhi makes masks compulsory, imposes Rs 500 penalty as COVID-19 cases rise

The wearing of masks in public places has been made mandatory. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), held a review meeting on Wednesday to analyse the increase in the number of COVID cases. The DDMA has decided not to shut schools, but come up with a separate SOP in consultation with experts the Delhi government on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital during this wedding season.

The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.