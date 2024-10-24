Delhi LoP welcomes LG order on deployment of civil defence volunteers for pollution mitigation

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Thursday welcomed the directions given by LG VK Saxena to reinstate Civil Defence Volunteers.

Gupta upheld the order to reinstate the CDVs, who had worked as bus marshals, to now combating Delhi’s pollution, and claimed that it was the result of the long-standing efforts of the BJP.

According to Gupta, the development not only marks a victory for the saffron party, but also exposes the alleged conspiracy orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which was deliberately misleading them.

Advertisement

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government continuously misled these volunteers, as they could not be reinstated solely as bus marshals since they were temporarily recruited as Civil Defense Volunteers for disaster management purposes.

The LG has now ordered their reinstatement towards air pollution mitigation in the city, he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that his party had strongly raised this issue in the Delhi Assembly, and had also submitted a memorandum to the LG on behalf of BJP Legislative Party, demanding the reinstatement of these 10,000 marshals.

He congratulated the marshals and said that the saffron party has always supported them, understanding their struggles, suffering, and financial difficulties.

Gupta further said that although the LG has provided temporary relief for four months, the BJP will continue to work towards ensuring their permanent appointment as soon as possible.

He mentioned that the LG has also directed the Delhi government to formulate a solid plan for them and ensure they receive the benefits of reservation.

Gupta added that reinstating the 10,000 marshals who were dismissed on 11 October last year under the orders of the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been a priority for the BJP.

According to the LoP, for this reason, BJP MLAs had presented a proposal in the Assembly, which eventually forced the Delhi government to draft a cabinet note and send it to the LG office.

——————-