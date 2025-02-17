Delhi left without CM 10 days after polls due to BJP’s internal conflicts: Atish

Senior AAP leader and outgoing Chief Minister Atishi on Monday criticized the BJP for failing to name a Chief Minister even 10 days after the election results, alleging that the party lacks leadership and vision for Delhi.

Highlighting the delay, Atishi stated, “Ten days have passed since the Delhi election results were announced on February 8.”

She claimed that the people of Delhi had expected the BJP to declare its Chief Minister by February 9 and hold the swearing-in ceremony by February 10.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, she asserted that the party does not have a single leader capable of running the government and further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not trust any of his 48 MLAs.

Atishi also accused the BJP of mismanaging the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during its 15-year rule, claiming that it plundered the city and emptied the civic body’s coffers, which she believes is the reason why PM Modi does not trust his MLAs to run the government.

She further alleged that while Delhi faces frequent power cuts in areas such as Uttam Nagar, Nawada, Sant Nagar, Burari, Trilokpuri, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, the BJP blames her, stating that she is still the caretaker CM and responsible for power supply.

However, when machinery is sent into the Yamuna, the BJP suddenly claims that it is in charge and that the Lieutenant Governor is running the government, she added.