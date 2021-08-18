Delhi identifies 38 new cases of coronavirus as 4 patients lose their lives

The city today detected 38 new cases of coronavirus infection out of 53,345 sample tests conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

The deadly virus, however, claimed four fresh lives, taking the toll to 25,073. Thirty patients who recovered after getting medication in hospitals were discharged during the past 24 hours.

The health bulletin showed that there were 471 active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi and 156 patients of mild infection were under treatment as home isolation cases.

Despite the Covid-19 situation in the nation being under control with very few cases being recorded on a daily basis, there were 12,063 hospital beds reserved for such patients. As many as 11,789 hospital beds remained vacant.

The count of containment zones was 241, the bulletin added.