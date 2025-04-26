Delhi Home Minister urges citizens to help identify overstaying Pakistani nationals

Delhi’s Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday appealed to citizens to help identify Pakistani nationals in the city who have been overstaying following the government’s recent announcement regarding the suspension of their visas.

The Minister has urged people to inform the nearest police station about such Pakistani nationals.

The Delhi government has fixed April 26 to 29 as the final dates for Pakistani nationals whose visas have been suspended to exit Delhi and return to their home country.

The Delhi government stated that, in pursuance of the Government of India’s decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, all existing valid visas (except Long Term Visas – LTVs and Diplomatic & Official Visas) issued to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with immediate effect.

According to an official statement from the Delhi Home Minister’s office, the deadline from April 26, 2025, to April 29, 2025, has been prescribed for Pakistani nationals to leave India. Henceforth, no new visas will be issued to Pakistani nationals.

Sood’s office clearly stated that the Delhi government unequivocally shares the security concerns arising from the illegal overstay of Pakistani nationals in the city.

The national capital’s Home Department, in consonance with the decisions of the Union Government, has already advised Delhi Police to identify all Pakistani nationals illegally overstaying in Delhi and to coordinate with concerned agencies for their deportation.

Sood has appealed to all residents of Delhi to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in this important national duty of identifying Pakistani nationals illegally overstaying in the city.