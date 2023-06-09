Delhi govt’s ‘Masti Ki Pathshala’ adds fun to summer vacations for children

To make summer vacations more memorable and fun for children, the Delhi government is organising “Masti Ki Pathshala” summer camps at 150 locations throughout the city.

These summer camps offer a wide array of engaging activities aimed at fostering creativity, cultural awareness, and the holistic development of children.

Art, Culture and Languages Minister Atishi, who actively supports and promotes these initiatives, recently, visited the ongoing summer camp at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka Sector-19 to interact with the children participating in the summer camp.

Interacting with the children and highlighting the importance of these summer camps, Atishi said, “In the past, middle-class parents often believed that providing their children with enriching experiences during summer vacations required substantial financial investment. However, the Kejriwal Government has successfully eliminated this concern by organising exceptional summer workshops free of cost for thousands of children.”

She further emphasised the government’s commitment to nurturing children’s talents and preserving cultural heritage. “Through various cultural academies under the government’s purview, we are ensuring that children not only learn new skills but also become acquainted with the rich art, culture, and languages of India,” the minister added.

The Delhi government’s summer camp, which caters to children of diverse backgrounds, offers a plethora of activities seamlessly blended with education and entertainment. Children are taught challenging subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Sanskrit in an engaging and intriguing manner. Additionally, they have the opportunity to explore their artistic side through activities such as painting, theatre, and traditional folk arts like Madhubani painting, Garhwali dance, and music.

The “Masti Ki Pathshala” summer camp also promotes a healthy lifestyle through the incorporation of yoga and physical activities. Atishi highlighted the importance of holistic development, stating, “We believe that a well-rounded education includes not only academic subjects but also physical and artistic pursuits. By introducing children to yoga and encouraging their participation in cultural activities, we aim to shape their overall growth.”

The government’s academies, including the Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari Academy, Bhojpuri and Maithili Academy, Punjabi Academy, Sindhi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, Urdu Academy, and others, actively contribute to the success of the summer camp. These academies teach children various aspects of their respective cultures, such as the performance of Ramleela based on Uttarakhand’s famous Ramayana, the art of Madhubani painting, and the Sanskrit language through storytelling, dance, songs, and poetry.

The “Masti Ki Pathshala” summer camp has garnered immense enthusiasm from children across the city. With its commitment to providing accessible and enriching opportunities, the Delhi government aims to empower children, enabling them to make the most of their summer vacations.