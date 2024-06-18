Delhi Govt’s claim of increasing greenery is a facade: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi government is committing a scam in the name of increasing greenery and tree plantation in the national capital.

Sachdeva claimed that there has been no increase in the plantation area, and barren roads are visible throughout the city.

He said that the 12-point summer action plan of the Kejriwal Government is the same old script that has been given the name of a summer action plan.

Sachdeva further questioned the government to explain as to where the plantation was done, including 10 million saplings, and 550000 plants that he claimed were promised by the Environment Minister and the CM last year.

The Delhi BJP President stated that the Environment Minister’s statement claiming that the green area was 20 per cent in 2013 and increased to 23.6 per cent as per the 2021 assessment, is not true.

The BJP leader said that year after year, the city residents witness a spectacle in the name of tree plantation.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the green area had increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, which is completely opposite to Gopal Rai’s recent statement, Sachdeva claimed.

The city BJP chief alleged that the tree plantation in Delhi has become a major scam, and demanded a green audit through the National Green Tribunal (NGT).