Delhi govt working on multiple projects to improve road infrastructure

The BJP government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working on several initiatives to enhance Delhi’s road infrastructure to meet the current and future requirements – better connectivity and reduced traffic stress – and thereby provide the citizens with relief from traffic congestion.

The government is working to initiate multiple projects in South West , North East and West Delhi’s areas touted to be game changer with regard to improving traffic situation and boosting area-centric local movement of people.

Starting with South West Delhi, the government has approved construction of a dedicated road corridor alongside the Sahibi River (Najafgarh drain), from Dhansa to Basai Darapur (near Moti Nagar)in West Delhi.

As part of this project, a 5.94-kilometer two-lane road will be constructed along side the Sahibi river, commonly known as the Najafgarh drain, starting from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, and then on both sides of the drain from Chhawla Bridge to Basai Darapur Bridge in West Delhi, which is going to be total of 54.83-kilometer two-lane road (including both the sides).

Interestingly, the road project will also include landscaping, installation of public toilets, boundary walls, signage, street furniture, and electrical works, with the government’s vision to rejuvenate the Sahibi river.

Notably, CM Rekha Gupta has recently given directions to start the work on this project without any delay in an important meeting at the secretariat in the presence of Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma. The project is going to benefit a large number of people in outer Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi.

Additionally, in another important step aimed at decongesting Delhi, four major roads, previously under the PWD, have been officially handed over to the NHAI for better management, expansion, and maintenance. These include Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border, Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Zakhira, NH-2 (Mathura Road), from Ali Village to Ring Road, Ashram Junction and NH-148A (MG Road) 8 km stretch.

The intention behind this measure is to better manage the roads as they also link Delhi with neighboring states, apart from serving the locals as important main roads as one can say, ensuring connectivity inside the city as well.

The government is also considering relocation of the police station near the Dhaula Kuan Metro to create a dedicated slip road from NH-48 towards Naraina, which is expected to eliminate a major traffic bottleneck in the area.

Earlier, Parvesh Verma said under PM Modi’s leadership, the government is committed to transforming Delhi’s road infrastructure into a world-class, seamless, and future-ready network.

Similarly, Verma had announced the construction of a six-kilometre-long elevated road on Sonia Vihar Pusta in the northeastern part of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The elevated road will be built from Nanaksar Gurdwara T-Point to the Delhi-UP border (Tronica City) with an aim to address the problem of traffic congestion in the Sonia Vihar area, which has been a long standing problem.

Interestingly, the Delhi government has decided to build a flyover so that a large number of trees in the area are not disturbed with the development.

Recently, the work of Barapullah Phase 3, which had been stalled, has recently been put on priority by the government. It is expected to be completed by December end this year.

Notably, a new committee was formed in April this year under the chairmanship of Verma to oversee the development of Delhi’s infrastructure. The panel has representation of multiple agencies responsible for various development works including roads including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) among others.