Delhi Govt to upgrade road stretch from Punjabi Bagh roundabout to Prembari Pul on Ring Road

The Delhi government on Monday said that PWD Minister Atishi recently approved the upgradation and strengthening of the road from Prembari Pul to Punjabi Bagh roundabout on the Ring Road in North-West Delhi, which is used by lakhs of commuters every day.

Approving the project, Atishi said, “The vision of the Kejriwal government is to establish a world class and safe transport network in the city following international standards. In this direction, the government is strengthening the Ring Road, which is a lifeline of traffic in Delhi, connecting different parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents.”

She said the road from Prembari Pul to Punjabi Bagh roundabout on the major road stretch of the Ring Road in North-West Delhi will be upgraded and strengthened.

Advertisement

This initiative is part of the vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to give a better experience of commuting on the roads to the people of Delhi by increasing the overall connectivity of various areas.

As lakhs of people travel on this road every day, cracks have been seen at many places on the upper surface of the road due to heavy traffic.

In such a situation, the PWD has inspected the road with the help of experts and the PWD Minister has given instructions to strengthen it as soon as possible.

Atishi said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will transform the roads of the capital to meet the world class standard and under his leadership, the government is working in ‘mission mode’ to improve the roads of Delhi.

While approving the project, she also instructed the officials that all the standards of safety, security and quality should be followed with commitment during the strengthening and the commuters should not face any problem.

Atishi said no matter how many obstacles come, as long as Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, the work of Delhiites will not stop.

The Delhi PWD Minister also instructed the officials to ensure that the commuters do not face any inconvenience during the strengthening exercise and all the standards of high quality roads are followed in the construction.