Delhi govt to set up EV charging station at Rajghat depot

Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that his government would set up an EV charging station at Rajghat Depot of DTC under National Clean Air Programme NCAP.

During a DTC board meeting, several decisions were taken including on an Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) to be implemented to enhance commuter convenience and digitization. Under the system, passengers will be able to pay for tickets using UPI or card-based payments and a pilot project has already been rolled out at Rajghat, Hasanpur, and Kalkaji depots in partnership with Canara Bank.

This initiative will be executed at zero financial liability to DTC for a period of five years and will help reduce operational costs through lower ticket printing expenses.

Moreover, to enhance the utilization of electric buses and promote environment-friendly transportation, special hire rates will be introduced for electric buses, which will now be made available to various agencies. These buses will be accessible for use by departments such as Delhi Police, government and private agencies, as well as for purposes like film shootings.

Additionally, a new Vehicle Fitness Centre and Pollution Check Infra with an annual target of 72,000 vehicle inspections will be established to align with the government’s broader goals of improving air quality and ensuring rigorous compliance with pollution norms.

The Minister said to enhance capacity building and service efficiency, seven specialized training courses will be introduced soon. These programs will cater to DTC drivers, conductors, and even the general public, covering key areas such as road safety, passenger service, and operational excellence. These training programs are expected to generate projected revenue of approximately Rs 3.5 crore for DTC.

In a move to develop DTC depots with modern infrastructure and optimized land use, Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. (EPIL) a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India has shown interest in redeveloping the Banda Bahadur Marg (BBM) Depot and Sukhdev Vihar Depot respectively with multilevel parking.

The initiative is proposed as a self-sustainable project, ensuring that no financial support will be required from DTC for its execution. This will ensure efficient utilization of prime land assets, improved facilities for commuters and contribute to the city’s infrastructure development without burdening public resources.

Singh stated that the Delhi government is prioritizing the development of a clean, safe, and world-class urban transportation system as a cornerstone of its commitment to providing citizens with a healthy environment and a more convenient, dignified life.