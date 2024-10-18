Delhi govt to restart free coaching scheme for underprivileged kids

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced the restart of Mukhyamantri Jai Bhim Yojana to provide free coaching for competitive exams to students from marginalized communities.

In a press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said, “When I was in jail, BJP left no stone unturned in troubling the people of Delhi. They halted many welfare schemes that directly impacted the poor and common people”.

“But today, I am happy to inform the Dalit, OBC, and EWS communities that the Delhi government has restarted this scheme for your children. All the pending payments of the institutes, which were stopped after I was jailed, will now be cleared after verification and students would be able to avail the benefits of the scheme after the registration,” stated the AAP leader.

Advertisement

Kejriwal said the government wants maximum beneficiaries to take advantage of this scheme. “Whatever money we have to spend to educate our children, we will do it. This is not a scholarship scheme as the student can go to the coaching institute where he wants to study and take admission, the government directly gives money to that coaching institute,” he added.

Moreover, Delhi CM Atishi shared information about the re-launch of the scheme by posting on the social media platform X, “The Mukhyamantri Jai Bhim Yojana was stopped by hatching a conspiracy to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail. But all these conspiracies collapsed in front of his vision of advancing the children of poor and deprived classes through education.”

“Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the re-launch of the scheme and through this, the youth will now be able to fulfill their dreams again by getting free coaching for competitive exams,” she added.