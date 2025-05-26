Delhi govt to organise ‘Industrial Ideathon’ to solve key challenges: Sirsa

To solve key industrial challenges, the Delhi government will organise a first of its kind ‘Industrial Ideathon 2025’ involving brains from the leading educational institutions across the city, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after a review meeting on Monday.

The move aligns with the vision of Vikshit Delhi Sankalp. The Minister directed senior officials of the Industries Department and DSIIDC to assess the way forward towards resolving issues plaguing industries of Delhi. He highlighted that the competition is scheduled for July and August this year and will bring together over 120 teams from more than 30 leading institutions, with hundreds of students participating in a dynamic two-day innovation sprint.

The event invites teams of 2 to 4 students—each team required to include at least one female participant and preferably composed of members from multiple disciplines—from top tech and management universities and colleges, he said.

“Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 is more than just a competition — it is a platform where the brightest minds of Country will collaborate to solve the pressing issues facing our industries. Like everywhere else, in Industries too, Innovation is the Solution,” said Minister Sirsa.

Giving details about the competition, the Minister added that the event targets four sectors designed to drive innovation and impact, including traditional, rural Industries, frontier technologies, green technologies and trade, logistics.

Each sector carries an allocation of Rs 20 lakh from the Rs 80 lakh total prize fund with a panel of evaluators consisting four experts (2 Industry, 1 Academician, 1 Government official) who will shortlist candidates based on alignment with focus sectors, innovation, feasibility, impact, and use of emerging technologie, he said.

Sirsa elaborated that the with a prize pool of over Rs 80 lakh, Rs 10 Lakh will be awarded to the winner, Rs 7.5 Lakh to the runner-up, and Rs 5 Lakh to the second runner-up with consolation prizes while the winners may also receive mentoring and potential partnerships with state agencies for project implementation.