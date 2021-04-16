Delhi government has deputed 10 nodal officers from its administration at its key hospitals for better patient management of the Covid-19 cases thronging at the hospitals amid the massive surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on Friday.

The officials said that all the officers are IAS ranked and already work in the Delhi administration in different capacities.

The minister also informed that the nodal officers will be stationed at their respective hospitals assigned to them and will work to strengthen the grievance system of the patients.

“To ensure better patient management and quick decision making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi govt Covid Hospitals. Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system also,” Sisodia said.

The decision was made after a meeting Sisodia held with the heads of departments from Lok Nayak hospital along with health minister Satyendar Jain earlier in the day.