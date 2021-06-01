Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for journalists and their families at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, DDU Marg, ITO. The newly launched facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups, 18-45 years and 45+ years.

He appealed to all the journalists to get themselves and their families vaccinated at the centre. He also said that the need of the hour is to vaccinate more and more people at a faster pace to protect them from Coronavirus.

He said that based on the experience of the last 1.5-2 months, it has become apparent that states are not able to procure vaccines on their own despite all attempts, and the central government should do it. He also said that procurement, production, and distribution of the vaccines is the responsibility of the central government and administering the vaccines to the people is the responsibility of the state governments.

Dy CM Manish Sisodia also accompanied the CM for the inauguration of the vaccination centre.

Addressing the media following the inauguration of the facility, the CM said, “This vaccination centre has been especially started to vaccinate journalists and their families. I am happy that this facility has been launched and the demands of the journalists have been met. This facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups, 18-45 years and 45+ years. Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect yourself from Coronavirus. I appeal to all the journalists to come here and get themselves vaccinated for free.”

“We will rectify whatever issues the people are facing. I observed that the portal was facing some issues today (Monday). We are working towards resolving those and all the other issues based on the feedback of the people,” he added.

Addressing the issue of black fungus cases in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said, “There are 300 cases of Black Fungus in central government hospitals and around 650 in Delhi government hospitals. However, the supply of injections is low. We had received 1,000 injections on Saturday but did not receive any injections on Sunday. It takes 3-4 injections per person per day.”

“If we do not vaccinate people at a faster pace and as soon as possible, how will we ensure vaccination for all our people and protect them from Coronavirus?” said the CM when asked about the pace of vaccination.

He said, “Sputnik will probably offer vaccines after June 20. They will start the vaccine production from the month of August. They are importing the vaccines right now, and they will allot a section of their imported vaccines to the Delhi government.”