Delhi govt razed slums within 24 hours of assuring residents against it, alleges AAP

The AAP on Sunday accused the Delhi government of betraying the people by demolishing their houses within 24 hours of assuring them against it.

Addressing the media, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The residents of the Madrasi Camp are primarily from Tamil Nadu and had been living in the same location for 40–50 years possessing ration cards, voter IDs, and Aadhaar cards issued against their addresses. Their children study in nearby schools. Their workplaces are in the vicinity. Despite this, they were evicted without being allotted proper alternative accommodation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a promise of ‘Jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan’ meaning people would be given flats at the location they live, where they have their livelihoods and schools. But now they are being told to move 50 kilometres away in Narela which is outright injustice, he added.

Bharadwaj said the AAP’s 0stand on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers is that not a single slum should be demolished in Delhi. People living in jhuggis should be given dignified housing at the same location.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP MLA Praveen Kumar said, “The BJP government is running bulldozers in Madrasi Camp. When the AAP government was in power in Delhi, we had stopped all such demolition drives. Ever since the AAP government’s exit, jhuggi demolitions have resumed in full force.”