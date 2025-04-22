Delhi govt postpones e-buses launch due to state mourning on Pope’s demise

The BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday postponed the launch of electric buses in the wake of the mourning being observed on the demise of Pope Francis across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took to social media platform X and said,”Due to the state mourning declared by the Government of India on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the launch of electric buses under the DEVI scheme has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon,” she added.

The Delhi government, as part of the Dedicated Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) initiative, was set to roll out 330 electric buses in a step towards making the city clean and green, and to ensure last mile connectivity for common people.

The launch of these new electric buses fleet had been planned as an important step towards countering pollution and also revolutionizing the city’s public transport sector.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav was also a part of the event as the launch was to be presided over by him.

Each Electric bus to be launched under the Devi initiative will have 23 seats, and space for 13 standing passengers, and will be taking routes that navigate narrow roads and streets, connecting people to the main arterial roads from far-flung areas.

Initially, 255 such buses will be operating from depots in East Delhi.

It is said that these buses are capable of travelling over 200 kilometers on a single 45-minute charge.