The Delhi government announced on Friday to inoculate the journalists with jabs of Covid-19 vaccines at the state’s expense. The government has sought a list of the workers from media houses so that the inoculation can start soon.

The officials aware of the development said that the health department would decide the next course of action after receiving the names of the journalists and other staff from media organisations.

The decision to inoculate journalists in Delhi comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meet with Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

“It has been decided to carry out a special vaccination drive for media persons. Inoculation camps will be organised at their workplaces. The government is seeking information from media institutions about their employees. The vaccination will begin after receiving information from them,” said an official.

The government will bear the cost of their vaccines, he added.

Several states including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, and Uttarakhand have already made announcements for the vaccination of the journalists.

Till Thursday, around 1.30 lakh people in the 18-44 age group had been vaccinated against coronavirus since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

Kejriwal had said that the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.

Delhi recorded 19,832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Friday.