Delhi govt to launch business blasters programme in schools

A business blasters programme will be launched in every school of the Delhi government under the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum.

Giving this information on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said under this programme, every child studying in class 11 and 12 will be given seed money of Rs 2,000. About 3.5 lakh children will be involved in this project. The programme was found successful in its pilot phase.

Sisodia said there was no dearth of talent among the children studying in government schools of Delhi. If shown the right way, they can become successful entrepreneurs.

He added the only solution to the problem of unemployment in the country today was in the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum, and the children of Delhi will overcome this problem by becoming job providers instead of job-seekers.

Sisodia stated that the Delhi government had started a classroom entrepreneur mindset curriculum in all government schools of Delhi in 2019.

“The motive behind this was that after completing studies from schools and colleges, students should have the mentality that they have to become job providers and not job seekers and contribute to the economy of the country. If they go to work, then they should have so much ability that they do not have to stand in the queue for jobs, but jobs should come to them,” he said.

The business blasters programme was started at the School of Excellence, Khichripur, under a pilot project. Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. In this project, nine groups of 41 children were formed and each child was given seed money of Rs1000, and they made huge profits.

Sisodia said, “People in our country find solutions to unemployment by seeking jobs at the political and administrative levels. But I believe that if everyone wants to be a job seeker, then who is going to become a job provider? The entrepreneurship mindset curriculum (EMC) will be the solution to this problem of unemployment. Through students of Delhi government schools, a great message will reach each and every citizen of the nation that the only solution to eliminate unemployment and move the economy forward is EMC, which needs to be adopted in all schools across the country.”