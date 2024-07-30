Delhi govt inducts 320 new electric buses into its public transportation fleet

The Delhi government on Tuesday inducted 320 new electric buses into its public transportation fleet, bringing the total number of buses to 7,683.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off these electric buses from Baansera in Sarai Kale Khan.

With this addition , the number of electric buses in the Delhi government fleet has now risen to 1,970. The fleet now comprises 5,713 CNG buses and 1,970 electric buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Gahlot said, “The induction of these new electric buses marks a significant step towards our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Delhi.”

“These buses are not only environmentally friendly but also equipped with the latest safety and convenience features for our passengers. We are proud to have the highest number of electric buses in any Indian city and are dedicated to further expanding this fleet,” he said.

Before today’s flag-off, Delhi had been operating 1,650 electric buses since January 2022, which have collectively traveled over 112 million kilometers, saving more than 91,000 tonnes of CO2, an official statement said.

With the addition of 320 electric buses, Delhi now has a total of 1,970 electric buses on its roads, the highest number of electric buses in any city in India, it said.

Currently, 25 per cent of Delhi’s bus fleet is electric and it has the second-largest electric bus fleet in the world, after Chinese cities, the statement said.

By 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, with 80 per cent (8,280 buses) being electric, saving 467,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, it said.

Of the 320 electric buses inducted today, 114 will be operated from the Sukhdev Vihar Depot, 150 from the Kalkaji Depot, and 120 from the Naraina Depot, it added.