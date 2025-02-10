Delhi Govt Formation: BJP top leadership, PM Modi to pick new CM, says party leader

After BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, all eyes are on who will lead the saffron party’s government in the national capital.

While there are several contenders for the Chief Minister’s post, BJP leader and newly elected MLA from Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana said a decision in this regard will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party.

“The selection of the Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and the Prime Minister, so let them handle it,” Khurana said while speaking to a news agency.

His remarks came amid heightened speculation over the BJP’s choice for the top post following the party’s electoral victory.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting was held at the residence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where discussions were held regarding the government formation in Delhi.

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting which was held a day after the party’s historic win in the Delhi assembly polls, where it wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the elections.

While several names are being discussed, the BJP leadership has not yet made an official announcement.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister is likely to be held after 13 February, after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the United States.