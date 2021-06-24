Minister of Women and Child Development of Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautam stated on Wednesday that the Delhi government is committed to keep every child safe in the wake of a possible third wave of coronavirus.

The statement came during an event at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Delhiites can defeat Coronavirus by mass vaccination and strict adherence to corona rules.

The event was organised by the Delhi unit of an NGO–World Vision India–which provided eighteen 10 litres of oxygen concentrator, full-body PPE kit, hand gloves, face shield, biomedical disposable bags and surgical face masks to the Delhi government-run hospital. Pal attended the event as its chief guest.

Addressing the event, the minister said that the Delhi Government is strengthening its existing medical facilities to prepare for the danger posed by the impending third wave of Covid-19.

“The government endeavours to become self-reliant in the matter of oxygen generation. Using our entire administrative staff, we aim to vaccinate the people at the earliest to protect them from coronavirus and this work is going on a war footing basis. We do not want to leave any stone unturned,” he added.

Pal also warned that people should continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour despite the national capital being opened up. “Though the Delhi is coming out of the lockdown in a phased manner, people should follow the appropriate behaviour and should not hesitate to follow masking and hand sanitization regime,” he said.