Delhi feels the winter chill as mercury continues to drop

The residents of Delhi-NCR felt the winter chill on Monday as the city observed a cold wave condition as the minimum temperature further lowered down to 4.5 degree Celsius in contrast to 4.9 deg a day before, the weather department said.

It added that Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius, a dip of 4.6 degree while Pusa recorded 3.5 degree C, both places observing a cold wave condition.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave condition occurs either through an actual drop in temperature below 4.1 degree Celsius or departure of temperature below 4.4 degree Celsius from normal point.

A layer of shallow fog combined with smog was seen in the early morning hours which reduced the visibility. The lowest visibility recorded at Palam stood 900 meters at 5:30 am and 1400 meters in Safdarjung at 2:30 am, it added.

The IMD has further predicted cold wave conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with a minimal change in the minimum temperature but two to three degrees fall in the maximum temperature.

As per the weather department, Drass in Ladakh recorded the lowest temperature among the Northern states of India at -13.6 deg C followed by -7.6 deg at Tabo (Lahaul-Spiti) Himachal Pradesh, -6.3 deg in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir and -0.4 deg C at Fatehpur, Rajasthan.

On Monday being a working day, students going to schools and colleges in the city were seen wrapped under multiple layers of woolen clothes to beat the chill while joggers and people out on morning walks were seen warming themselves near a bonfire.

However, during the day, the bright day warmed the atmosphere a bit and some people took to basking under the Sun.