Delhi experiences mild-cold weather as AQI remains ‘moderate’

The National Capital woke up to mild-cold weather on Saturday, accompanied by a gentle breeze, with a minimum temperature of 10°C and an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 191, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category.

The maximum temperature in the city reached 28.6°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected over the next three days, with no significant changes in temperature.

Over the past 24 hours, both minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR have declined.

The weather department reported that maximum temperatures ranged between 23°C and 25°C, while minimum temperatures varied between 9°C and 11°C.

The IMD also noted that the minimum temperature was near normal, whereas the maximum temperature was above normal at most locations.

Predominantly clear skies and surface winds from the northwest prevailed during the past 24 hours, with similar conditions observed this morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.