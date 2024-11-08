Delhi Congress’ ‘Nyay Yatra’ Kicks off from Rajghat

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, Congress on Friday kicked off its ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Rajghat in a bid to generate support for the upcoming election and expose the shortcomings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The month-long Yatra was started in presence of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, All India Congress Committee treasurer and MP Ajay Maken,Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, former state unit presidents Anil Chaudhary and Subhash Chopra.

Speaking about the Yatra, DPCC chief Devender Yadav said, “The purpose of this Yatra is to provide justice to the people, expose the lies and corruption of the Kejriwal Government, which has put the residents of the city under chaos in their decade long rule by destroying the city in possible way”.

He claimed that the 15-year rule of the Congress government had turned the city into a world class city, but the Kejriwal Government committed injustice to women, youth, students, old people, farmers, traders and every section of the society.

Mr Sukhu said that truth is the core of the Congress’ ideology, and the Nyay Yatra will assure people of getting justice in all spheres.

Quoting the example of his state, he said that the Congress government there delivered on all its election promises to prove that the party does not indulge in empty rhetoric.

Mr Maken charged the Delhi government claiming that Kejriwal, who came to limelight by showcasing a two-rupee pen, wearing hawai chappals, professing honesty and integrity, promising the implementation of the Lokpal Bill, buried his ideology under the carpet after tasting the fruits of power, and ended up living in a Rs 75 crore worth house and indulged in the liquor scam.

He added that the city is engulfed with severe pollution which is a consequence of a bad public transport system, as the AAP government could neither bolster the DTC fleet, nor created a new bus depot in the capital, which is forcing people to use personal vehicles resulting in traffic congestion and emission of pollutants by them.