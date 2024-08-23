Delhi Congress blames AAP Govt over deaths in rain

The Delhi Congress on Friday blamed the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party for the death of a teenager due to drowning and a man who died of electrocution.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav blamed the government stating that it was very disconcerting that due to the negligence of the city by the AAP government, a 15-year-old died by drowning in rain water while a 40-year-old man was electrocuted when rain water entered his house.

Yadav further targeted the government allegedging that the AAP ministers and leaders are only focusing their attention to salvage the tarnished political image of the AAP by taking out without paying any attention to the difficulties faced by the citizens of Delhi.

Yadav further echoed the allegations and said that AAP won the MCD elections after giving the false hope to the people of improving the civic services, including making Delhi garbage-free, but the civic infrastructure have only further deteriorated after AAP replaced BJP at the helm in the MCD.

Furthermore, he levelled allegations that neither Manish Sisodia, nor Water Minister Atishi, has bothered about water logging in the Capital. He said that when it rained on Friday, many parts of Delhi faced water logging but no minister was around to see the plight of the people who were stuck in traffic jams, water-logged streets, and to console the families of those who died due to the mistakes of the authorities.

Voicing against the ruling government Yadav claimed that over 20 deaths were reported in the national capital over the past one and a half month due to electrocution but the government and power supplying companies took no steps to prevent such tragedies.