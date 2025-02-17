Delhi Congress approaches NHRC for inquiry into NDLS stampede

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Monday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed lives of 18 people and left several others injured on Saturday night.

A delegation of the Legal and Human Rights Department, at the behest of party’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, filed the complaint with the apex rights body.

In the complaint, the Delhi Congress wrote, “The tragic deaths of passengers in the stampede were caused due to mismanagement of the Railways and other authorities. We urge the Commission to constitute an inquiry committee of NHRC to carry out on the spot inquiry into the incident of stampede on February 15 at New Delhi Railway Station.”

The party also requested for an action against the “erring” officials who are responsible for the incident.

Earlier, Delhi Congress chief demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the tragic incident.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Yadav, in a post on X, wrote, “The deaths in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are the result of the negligence of the railway administration. Keeping in mind the ongoing Maha Kumbh, why were no preparations made for crowd management?”

He asserted that the railways minister, who failed “every time” in ensuring the safety of passengers, should immediately resign.

“In the wake of such a grave tragedy, our demand is very simple and just. The railway minister should immediately resign. A detailed, unbiased probe should be done,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, Yadav further said, “A big blotch of shame after Modiji’s tall false claims about unprecedented arrangements for Mahakumbh Yatra. The whole nation is heartbroken today.”