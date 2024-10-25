Delhi Cong’ ‘Booth Jeeto Chunav Jeeto’ mantra for assembly polls

Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav on Thursday urged booth level agents to adopt the mantra ‘Booth Jeeto, Chunav Jeeto’ (win at the booth level to win the election) as Delhi gears up for assembly elections due next year. He said that a win at booth level is critical for the grand old party to ensure the party’s victory and urged workers not to spare any effort in strengthening the party.

The congress leader stressed that block, mandal and sector presidents should work in coordination with the booth level workers to ensure the victory of the party in the Assembly elections, which should be the ultimate aim of every Congress worker.

“Those who intend to contest the Assembly elections should keep in close touch with such workers to make the party impactful in all the 70 assembly segments to influence the people and win their trust as people now earnestly desire that Congress returns to power,” Yadav said.

Advertisement