Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calls on President, VP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

Taking to X, she wrote, “I had a courtesy meeting with President of India Droupadi Murmu ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am confident that our government will always get the guidance of the President in Delhi’s development journey.”

Confirming the meeting, the President’s Secretariat wrote in a post on X, “Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Guptacalled on President Droupadi Murmu at Rahstrapati Bhavan.” The chief minister also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhnakhar at Vice-President’s enclave here. “I had a courtesy meeting with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar at his residence in Delhi. I am confident that we will continue to receive your guidance and support in building a developed Delhi,” she wrote on X.

Gupta, a first-time BJP legislator, was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi as the head of a seven-member ministry, marking the return of the saffron party to power in the national capital after 27 years.

In the recently-concluded polls, she won from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat by defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.