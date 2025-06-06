Delhi BJP to launch ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ campaign to celebrate 11 years of Modi Government

As the Narendra Modi-led government completes 11 years of public service, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a series of “Sankalp Se Siddhi” programmes across the national capital.

The aim is to raise public awareness about the central government’s achievements and the Delhi government’s recent welfare initiatives.

Advertisement

These programs are part of a nationwide campaign by the BJP to mark 11 years of good governance and pro-poor welfare under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the party said.

Advertisement

To discuss the plan for Delhi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva chaired a meeting with senior state leaders on Friday. The events will be organized in accordance with the guidelines set by the party’s national leadership.

Sachdeva stated that over the past eleven years, the Modi government has remained committed to service, good governance, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

He emphasized that through the campaign, party workers will take to the people the central government’s accomplishments and also the Delhi government’s 100-day progress and welfare schemes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also attended the meeting, said the state government would ensure that the benefits of all people-centric schemes reach every resident of Delhi.

Several senior leaders were present at the meeting including Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, programme coordinator and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, and Delhi Ministers Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Singh, Ravinder Indraj

Singh.

MLAs such as Mohan Singh Bisht, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, and state office bearers including Vishnu Mittal and Harish Khurana also participated in the meeting.