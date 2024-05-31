Delhi BJP stages protest against AAP govt over water crisis

The Delhi unit of the BJP staged a protest here on Friday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the water crisis in the national capital and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP workers under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva held the demonstration at the ITO here.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said, “The water crisis in Delhi is not natural but is created by the corruption and mismanagement of Arvind Kejriwal, which the people of Delhi have understood.”

“If the people of Delhi are suffering for every drop of water today, the sole person responsible for it is Arvind Kejriwal. Even in 2021, the court reprimanded the Delhi government, stating that Delhi receives sufficient water but the government has failed to prevent water wastage,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief also accused AAP MLAs of selling water through tankers and filling their pockets with the proceeds of water theft.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, “Delhi is reeling under a water crisis created solely by Kejriwal.”

“The significant loss incurred by Delhi Jal Board, which had a profit of Rs 600 crore in 2013, but is now in a deficit of Rs 73,000 crore,” she said.

Swaraj also accused the Kejriwal government of promoting tanker mafia instead of addressing water scarcity.

Another party leader Praveen Khandelwal said, “The water crisis in Delhi is proof of Kejriwal’s incompetence and corruption.”

He accused Kejriwal of deceiving the people and failing to take concrete steps to address water scarcity.