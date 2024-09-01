Delhi BJP promises electricity bill refund if voted to power

Several Delhi MP and leaders, on Sunday, protested against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its alleged failure to provide essential services, especially to the people living in slums and service colonies.

During the protest, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri promised to reimburse the inflated electricity bills once they were voted to power.

During the protest staged at the Indira Kalyan Vihar camp, Sachdeva assured the residents that they would address their concerns related to electricity bills and water supply if the BJP formed the next government in Delhi. “Elections are just at the doorstep and once the BJP government is formed in Delhi, you will get your money back and also free clean drinking water,” he added.

The protest, in which slum dwellers participated, highlighted various issues confronting the residents of Delhi, including what the BJP claims are illegal electricity charges, poor sanitation, and inadequate water supply.

Criticising the AAP government on the issue of high electricity bills, the BJP leader said, “If ten people live in a slum with just one fan and one light working and receive an electricity bill for four thousand rupees while being forced to drink dirty water, where will the people of Delhi go?”

He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to meet the basic needs of the city’s residents, including providing drinkable water and reliable electricity, and alleged that additional taxes are being secretly added to electricity bills, burdening the people of Delhi with more charges than their actual electricity consumption.

He claimed many residents do not receive old-age pensions and their ration cards have not been issued in the last eight years. He cited the reports from a medical camp organised by the BJP, which indicated that over half of the illnesses in the area were due to unclean water.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri pointed out that thousands of people from Indira Kalyan Vihar are here to express their concerns over electricity bills.

He said he had served as an MP for the area for 10 years and highlighted several development projects he had initiated such as the Okhla Vihar Phase 1 and 2 roads and the Sarita Vihar underpass.

Bidhuri complained that development in these areas had stalled for the last 14-15 years under the current administration.