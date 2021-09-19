Delhi BJP president expels 3 councillors

Coming down heavily over charges of corruption, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has expelled 3 municipal councillors for a period of six years over corruption charges and ignoring the party.

He said it is a matter of regret but the party can’t ignore the complaints in this regard and this kind of action can be taken in future as well if such an act happens again.

The councilors expelled are Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar, Rajni Bablu Pandey from New Ashok Nagar and Sanjay Thakur from Saidullabaaz with immediate effect.

In the expulsion letter to them, Gupta said in the past as well you were apprised of this to improve your behavior towards party workers but to no avail. Now after all this, comes the talk of their being in corruption and hence the expulsion.

Gupta said the party works on zero tolerance level policy and this won’t be tolerated at any cost. All councilors should do public service with sincerity and honesty. If there is any laxity on this account or any corruption is detected, strict action will be taken, he warned.