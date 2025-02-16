Delhi BJP postpones political events, public felicitations for day in wake of NDLS stampede

In the wake of the tragic stampede that took place at New Delhi Railway Station last night, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, party MPs in the national capital and other senior leaders have postponed all their political events which were to take place on Sunday.

According to the state unit of the saffron party, events like workers or public felicitation programmes and other such things scheduled for the day have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva last night had visited New Delhi Railway Station after the unfortunate incident to meet the victims who got injured and also reached LNJP Hospital, where he met the families of victims and also those who sustained injuries while trying to board the train to Prayagraj.

He had expressed grief over the tragic incident stating he was deeply saddened, offering heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident.

Sachdeva said,”I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

The Delhi BJP chief also informed that the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government had deployed a large medical team on duty at hospitals, while the Railways have also arranged for special trains for those heading to Prayagraj.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that four special trains were run to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush at the New Delhi Railway Station, and accordingly it was reduced.