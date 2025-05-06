Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs & party workers protest near Kejriwal’s residence over Bhakra water issue

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, party MPs, MLAs, and several municipal councillors staged a protest near the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to oppose the water crisis being allegedly caused in Delhi by the AAP-led government in Punjab.

BJP leaders claim that due to alleged cuts in the Bhakra Canal water supply to neighbouring states by the Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, Delhi is heading towards a water crisis, sparking strong public outrage.

Advertisement

Carrying placards with slogans against the Punjab government and wearing black armbands, the protesters asked Kejriwal to instruct the AAP-led Punjab government to revoke the water supply cuts from the Bhakra Canal.

Advertisement

Those present at the protest included MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, Neeraj Basoya, Anil Sharma, Shikha Rai, Sanjay Goyal, Gajendra Daral, and state unit office bearers of the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal is now blocking Delhi’s rightful share of water in Punjab, and that the state government led by his party is conspiring to leave the national capital thirsty during peak summer.

He alleged that the AAP chief and his party have yet to accept their defeat in Delhi, and, as revenge, they are punishing the people.

Sachdeva further said, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure Delhi gets its rightful share of water. That is why we stand here today outside his residence, demanding accountability for why Kejriwal and his party are punishing innocent Delhiites for their own political defeat.”