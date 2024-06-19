Delhi BJP intensifies protest over water crisis, holds ‘condemnation march’ across wards against AAP

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the saffron party workers and leaders on Wednesday took to the streets holding a ‘Condemnation March’ against the Delhi government over the ongoing water crisis in the city.

The city unit of the BJP hit out at the AAP government here, alleging that it has made the residents yearn for every drop of water and turned the Delhi Jal Board into a money- making machine over the past decade.

The march was organised by the saffron party across all municipal wards of the city by various morcha workers of the BJP.

Advertisement

At the Indira Camp, Andrews Ganj, the protest was led by Sachdeva, and was joined by BJP’s New Delhi MP-elect Bansuri Swaraj and Councilor Sharad Kapoor, along with hundreds of workers and residents of the area.

Sachdeva stated that in 2006, when BJP MLA Sushil Chaudhary was in office, a pipeline was installed in Indira Camp. However, since then, both the Congress and the AAP governments have indulged in corruption, he claimed.

In the present day, if BJP is standing on the streets as the voice of Delhi’s people, working men and women alike are supporting it, he claimed.

Sachdeva further claimed that the working women are standing in lines for water all night, and children are not able to take bath for days, which is the result of the collusion between Kejriwal, his party MLAs and the tanker mafias.

He also stated that Water Minister Atishi, who frequently blames Haryana, is hiding from Delhiites that despite Haryana providing surplus water, proper distribution is not happening in all parts of Delhi, as her own party stands with those involved in the water trade, he alleged.

Speaking at the protest, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj accused the AAP of deceiving the people of Delhi in the name of water, and as a result, common citizens are on the streets, standing with BJP workers, she claimed.

She added that despite AAP trying to escape its responsibilities by giving it a political colour, the fact is that BJP councilors are pressuring the Delhi Jal Board to provide tankers to the public.

Other prominent locations where BJP held protests included Moti Bagh Chowk in Kishan Ganj, which was led by BJP MP-elect Praveen Khandelwal; at Mandir Road in Rithala, it was MP-elect Yogendra Chandolia, while in Rohini, the march was led by former state president Vijender Gupta, and BJP leader Adesh Gupta led the protest at Sarojini Nagar Market area.

It is very unfortunate that the AAP government, which has hollowed out the DJB, has not been able to provide water even after being in power for the past decade, said BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia, adding that he will raise this issue in Parliament so the people of Delhi can get clean water.