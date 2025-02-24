Delhi BJP govt to table oending CAG reports on previous administration in Assembly

The BJP government in Delhi is set to table the pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on the previous government’s works in the newly constituted legislative assembly on the second day of its first session, Tuesday, February 25.

These reports have been pending for a while, with BJP leaders alleging that they were deliberately withheld by the previous AAP administration.

Tuesday’s session will begin with the Lieutenant Governor’s address, followed by the tabling of the CAG reports.

It is being speculated that the 14 reports will uncover details of alleged corruption and expose those responsible for misusing public funds.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a press conference, stated that the government would present these reports in the first session and that previous administrations must be held accountable for their alleged mismanagement of public funds.

Gupta also mentioned that the assembly session will emphasize discussions on development projects, ensuring no space for negativity.

Fulfilling one of its key poll promises, the BJP had assured voters that it would present the CAG reports in the first session upon forming the government.