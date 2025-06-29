Delhi BJP chief calls AAP rally for slum dwellers flop show

Calling the AAP rally in the name of slum dwellers a flop show, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday claimed when party leaders addressed the gathering, their anarchic and unconstitutional character was exposed once again.

He said for nearly a month, the entire AAP leadership had been spreading confusion, but the slum dwellers of Delhi rejected their contention, asking them, “What have you done in ten years to improve the lives of slum residents?”

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief also pointed out that about five months ago, after losing the Delhi assembly elections, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, and others, in the name of slum dwellers, allegedly incited their workers to head for the Prime Minister’s residence.

Advertisement

He claimed during that time, ordinary slum residents of Delhi were asking Kejriwal why he could not handed over the flats constructed in Narela or Bawana to the poor when he could build a ‘Sheeshmahal’ for himself.

Sachdeva hit out at Kejriwal, stating that on the one hand the AAP chief, who is shedding crocodile tears for poor slum dwellers today, during the COVID pandemic he forced them out of villages.

He further said that the BJP government in Delhi is committed to giving a better life to the slum dwellers who are compelled to live in hellish conditions along drains and railway tracks. “Just as we have resettled slum dwellers from Kalka Ji, Jailorwala Bagh, Kalandar Colony, and Kathputli Colony, going forward, we will continue to provide new homes and new lives to slum residents,” Sachdeva added.