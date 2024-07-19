Delhi BJP campaigns to improve lives of slum dwellers

In a special meeting of the Delhi BJP presided by state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced the launch of ‘Jhuggi Vistarak Campaign’ aimed at improving the ease of living for the people living in the city’s slums.

The party has said that it is a campaign wherein party volunteers will dedicatedly work in the slum clusters to improve the lives of those living there.

The Union Minister in his address on the occasion alleged that the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proven to be a curse for the slum dwellers of the city, and added that the living standards of those living in the city’s slums are deteriorating every passing day.

Addressing the party workers, Mandaviya stressed the importance of instilling confidence in slum dwellers, and that the development of any society and nation is possible only when the person standing at the last line of the society is developed.

He stated that the BJP has always believed in the policy of integral humanism, and when its workers visit the slum areas, the residents should feel and realize that they are an integral part of the party.

The Delhi BJP President while addressing the gathering stated that there are slums in nearly 30 assembly constituencies in Delhi, which still lack basic amenities.

The BJP is continuously striving to address these deficiencies, he added, further saying that the hard work put in by the party workers in the 85-day campaign during Lok Sabha elections is evident from the results.

Sachdeva further said: “When we go among the people in the slums, we will try to address their major issues. If immediate resolution is not possible, we will make efforts to ensure that slum dwellers do not face any problems.”

Large number of party workers were present at the meeting including the organizational General Secretary Pawan Rana, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljit Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, and other state officials, slum volunteers, and others.