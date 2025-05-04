Delhi BJP begins election process for district presidents with ‘Sangathan Parv’ workshop

The Delhi BJP on Sunday commenced its election process for district presidents by organizing a ‘Sangathan Parv’ workshop at the state unit office here, an official statement said.

The workshop was chaired by BJP’s state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and was addressed by party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, national joint treasurer Naresh Bansal, state co-incharge Dr. Alka Gurjar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and state election officer Dr. Mahendra Nagpal.

Advertisement

During the workshop, members of the newly-appointed State Election Team under the ‘Sangathan Parv’ participated and understood the process for conducting district president elections.

Advertisement

Prakash emphasized that the Delhi BJP has completed the election process for 204 block presidents across all 14 districts in adherence to constitutional procedures.

He assured that the remaining Mandal presidents will be elected soon. “Now, with full enthusiasm and without causing any internal differences, we must complete the election process for all 14 District Presidents within a stipulated time frame,” he added.

Sachdeva remarked that the election process from Mandal to District levels through consensus strengthens internal democracy within the party.

He highlighted that this approach fosters respect for the Constitution and democracy among the party workers.