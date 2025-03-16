Delhi Assembly to organise orientation program for newly elected MLAs, will help enhance skills: Gupta

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to organise a two-day Orientation Programme for its newly elected members starting Tuesday, March 18, aimed to equip legislators with the knowledge of parliamentary procedures, code of conduct and best government practices.

The programme will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and the event will be held in the legislative Assembly Hall.

Emphasising the event’s importance, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that this orientation programme is a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of the MLAs.

He said it will help the legislators understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and the significance of meaningful debates, enabling them to participate effectively in the house.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices.

PRIDE, under the guidance of the Lok Sabha Speaker, organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff, and other stakeholders.

The inaugural session will witness the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Leader of Opposition Atishi.

The two-day programme will include expert-led lectures, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making, and legislative frameworks.

These sessions will cover key topics such as constitutional responsibilities, ethical governance, and law-making procedures.

The programme will conclude on March 19, with an address by the Minister for Legislative Affairs, followed by the closing remarks of the assembly speaker.