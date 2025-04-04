Delhi Assembly to host Mahavir Jayanti celebration aimed to spread message of non-violence & compassion: Gupta

To commemorate the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav and the 2624th Janma Kalyanak of Lord Mahavir Swami, the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be organising a grand event “Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha” at its premises on Sunday, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Friday.

The Speaker has informed that the event is aimed at spreading Lord Mahavir’s timeless message of non-violence, truth, compassion, morality, and peace across society.

According to Gupta, at the event, Rashtra Sant Paramacharya Shri 108 Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj will be delivering a special discourse on the life, teachings, and principles of Lord Mahavir.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be attending as the Chief Guest, while Deputy Speaker of the assembly Mohan Singh Bisht will be a special guest.

Distinguished members of the Jain community are expected to participate in this spiritual and cultural gathering, the Speaker said.

The celebration is being organised jointly by the Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi, while a community meal has also been arranged following the event.