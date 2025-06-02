Delhi Assembly to align rule book with Parliament, to bring gender-neutral terminology: Speaker Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said that Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure will be reviewed and amended to align with the practices of Parliament, and in accordance with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The focus of the review will be on simplifying legislative language and introducing gender-neutral terminology, reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity, clarity, and equality in its operations, the Speaker emphasised.

Speaker Gupta mentioned that Rule 280 is not defined properly, and the same was allegedly used for vested interest by the previous government.

He mentioned that now the norms will be adopted regarding the same in accordance with the rules and practices being followed in Parliament.

The Speaker said that regarding this, a meeting of the Rules Committee will be held on June 5, and the assembly’s rules will be made at par with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, in a significant policy decision, the Speaker also approved the constitution of two new committees, including the Committee on the Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Committee on the Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disabilities.

He said that these panels are aimed at strengthening the institutional framework for addressing the concerns of marginalised groups.

The rules governing their structure and functioning will be placed before the Rules Committee for detailed review and recommendations.

According to Gupta, best practices from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be studied and incorporated to ensure effectiveness and alignment with national standards.

With a series of landmark initiatives, be it the project of transforming into E-Vidhan Sabha, or shifting to solar power and preserving the heritage, the Eighth Delhi Assembly approaches its 100th working day on June 4, recording such reforms in a short span of time. To commemorate the same, a special report card is being prepared.

This publication will serve both as a historical record and a reaffirmation of the Assembly’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and reform-oriented governance.