Delhi Assembly Speaker to MLAs: ‘House’ a temple of democracy & being public representative is big responsibility

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday emphasised the importance of understanding parliamentary procedures and rules, and asserted that being elected as a legislator is a big responsibility.

During his address during the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme for MLAs, he said,”MLAs now represent the people in the House and are also there to serve the public, and whatever is said in the assembly will not be a personal thought, but will be related to the people.”

Advertisement

In his message to the MLAs, he said their personal identity is now secondary and their public image is now in the front, for which they need to be careful.

Advertisement

He urged the new members to thoroughly read the rule book, especially the Code of Conduct, and adhere to these guidelines during House proceedings.

Gupta said that the House is the temple of democracy and it functions as per rules, and added that the kind of knowledge available here is unique.

Speaker Gupta reminded everyone that before speaking in the house, seeking permission from the Speaker is important, and further said that those who convey their points with patience and in a balanced manner are heard well.

He urged the MLAs to be very much involved in the proceedings of the House and make the best use of the limited time of the sessions.

Gupta also mentioned the committee system and said that they are a ‘mini house,’ that is formed to make the working efficient and effective as the sessions are limited.

He also mentioned that the formation of these committees would take place in the upcoming financial year.

Drawing from his own experience in the opposition, he stated that even with fewer numbers, the government was compelled to listen to the opposition back then.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Governments will come and go, but the nation and democracy must always prevail.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her address, reaffirmed her commitment to the progress and prosperity of Delhi, emphasising the importance of utilising every moment effectively for the betterment of the people.

She expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her leadership and highlighted the need for a harmonious political environment to ensure continuous development.

Gupta mentioned that the people of Delhi have entrusted great faith in the legislators, and every moment is precious, and it must be utilised and respected properly.

She said that the cordial atmosphere should be maintained for the next five years, and both the ruling party and the opposition play a crucial role in the path of development.