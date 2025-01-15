Delhi assembly polls: 155 cases of MCC violation registered in a week

A total of 155 cases registered under violation of Model Code of

Conduct (MCC) in the first week of its enforcement in the national

capital ahead of the assembly elections, the Delhi Police said on

Tuesday.

The MCC came into force on January 7 after the Election Commission of

India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly elections in

Delhi. According to the ECI, all 70 assembly seats in the national

capital will vote on February 5 in a single phase while the results

will be announced on February 8.

As per the data shared by the police, in addition to MCC violations,

they have seized 105 unlicensed arms, over one crore in cash, drugs

worth more than Rs 12 crore, and 16,000 litres of liquor and

apprehended 6,371 people as a preventive action under the provisions

of the Excise Act.

To ensure free, fair, and peaceful Legislative Assembly Elections in

Delhi, the Delhi Police are taking steps to ensure effective and

strict implementation of the guidelines of the ECI by adopting a

zero-tolerance approach towards any violation of the MCC, the police

said in a statement.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate

the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of

free and fair elections. It comes into effect from the date of the

announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration

of the result.