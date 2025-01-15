Delhi assembly polls: 155 cases of MCC violation registered in a week

Delhi Assembly Polls: Congress’ candidate Alka Lamba files nomination from Kalkaji seat
Congress candidate Alka Lamba on Tuesday filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly seat for the Delhi Assembly Polls that will be held on February 5.
A total of 155 cases registered under violation of Model Code ofConduct (MCC) in the first week of its enforcement in the national capital ahead of the assembly elections, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.
A total of 155 cases registered under violation of Model Code of
Conduct (MCC) in the first week of its enforcement in the national
capital ahead of the assembly elections, the Delhi Police said on
Tuesday.
The MCC came into force on January 7 after the Election Commission of
India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly elections in
Delhi. According to the ECI, all 70 assembly seats in the national
capital will vote on February 5 in a single phase while the results
will be announced on February 8.
As per the data shared by the police, in addition to MCC violations,
they have seized 105 unlicensed arms, over one crore in cash, drugs
worth more than Rs 12 crore, and 16,000 litres of liquor and
apprehended 6,371 people as a preventive action under the provisions
of the Excise Act.
To ensure free, fair, and peaceful Legislative Assembly Elections in
Delhi, the Delhi Police are taking steps to ensure effective and
strict implementation of the guidelines of the ECI by adopting a
zero-tolerance approach towards any violation of the MCC, the police
said in a statement.
The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate
the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of
free and fair elections. It comes into effect from the date of the
announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration
of the result.
