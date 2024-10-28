Delhi air quality declines, AQI hits 304 in ‘Very Poor’ zone

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) on Monday remained in the ‘very poor’ category, registering a level of 304, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin.

The pollution level is currently in the lower range of the ‘very poor’ category. However, agencies involved in pollution control efforts are on high alert to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

The air quality data released by the CPCB on Monday is based on readings from 36 out of a total of 40 monitoring stations across the city.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that, considering the current pollution level, the next 15 days will be critical for all of North India. The government is focused on accelerating pollution control efforts, as rising pollution is anticipated.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Delhi’s air quality could reach the ‘severe’ category by October 31 if additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning occur.

In the weather agency’s air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi on Monday, it was noted that due to expected unfavorable meteorological conditions for pollutant dispersion, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category over the next six days.

If the AQI exceeds the ‘very poor’ threshold, the agency monitoring Delhi NCR’s air quality may review the situation and implement additional measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control the pollution.

Currently, GRAP Stages I and II are in effect across the city, with government agencies actively implementing suggested measures to mitigate pollution.