Delhi AAP minister resigns after row over mass conversion event

AAP leader and Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned on Saturday after protests by BJP over his presence at a conversion event.

A war of words had erupt after the video clip of the mass religious conversion event went viral. In the clip, thousands can be seen taking an oath denouncing Hindu Gods and their worship.

The Minister took to his Twitter handle to share his resignation letter.

आज महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी का प्रकटोत्सव दिवस है एवं दूसरी ओर मान्यवर कांशीराम साहेब की पुण्यतिथि भी है। ऐसे संयोग में आज मैं कई बंधनों से मुक्त हुआ और आज मेरा नया जन्म हुआ है। अब मैं और अधिक मज़बूती से समाज पर होने वाले अत्याचारों व अधिकारों की लड़ाई को बिना किसी बंधन के जारी रखूँगा pic.twitter.com/buwnHYVgG8 — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 9, 2022

At the event, hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as Gods.

The BJP had denounced the participation of the AAP minister, terming it an ‘insult’ to Hinduism and Buddhism. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the step against Hinduism and questioned, “Why is AAP so anti-Hindu?”

The saffron party accused the state’s ruling government of hurting sentiments and demanded that the party remove the legislator from his position.

A Delhi BJP delegation had met the New Delhi deputy commissioner of police and filed a complaint against the minister. According to media reports, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was “extremely displeased” with Gautam.

Dismissing the allegations on Friday evening, Gautam said, “I did not speak against anyone’s faith” and accused the BJP of “propaganda”.

The event was organised by the Jai Bheem Mission – founded by Mr Gautam – where nearly 7000 people, mostly Dalits, converted their religion embracing Buddhism. The event was also attended by the great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, Rajratna Ambedkar.