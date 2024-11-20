DDA to introduce LG Cup for archery and shooting events

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will introduce the LG Cup for archery and shooting events on similar lines to the LG Golf Cup.

This announcement came during Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s visit to review the status and performance of DDA’s sports complexes in the city, with the aim of winning at least five medals at the 2036 Olympics.

The LG directed that these tournaments be elevated to national and international levels to showcase Delhi’s potential as a sporting hub in the country.

To encourage greater citizen involvement in sports complexes, the LG has instructed the DDA to offer 2,000 club memberships for the newly constructed DDA Golf Club in Dwarka, which is set to be inaugurated on December 18 at a cost of Rs 245 crore.

In a press note, the LG said that since the Dwarka Golf Club is one of its kind in the country, its club and restaurant services should meet high standards. Accordingly, he directed the DDA to float a tender with revised vendor criteria to ensure that the selected vendor, particularly for the restaurant, upholds these standards.