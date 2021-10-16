DDA gets 33,000 suggestions for master plan 2041

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 33,000 suggestions and objections for the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041. The DDA has planned to take these suggestions and objections in an online public hearing on October 18 and 20. The authority has clarified that it is “committed to provide sufficient time for hearing and considering the suggestions and objections on MPD 2041.” The suggestions have been put into separate sections, such as environment, economy and transport.

Under the bracket of environment there are suggestions regarding the protection of Yamuna floodplain and focus on riverfront development, preservation of green areas, installation of more noise monitoring stations, promotion of electric vehicles, etc.

When it comes to transport, residents suggested better parking facilities. There are also suggestions for timely preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Delhi. When it comes to transport, residents suggested better parking facilities. There are also suggestions for timely preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Delhi.

In the case of the local economy, suggestions include redevelopment plans for local shopping complexes, integrated office complexes, more co-working spaces, possibilities of converting existing warehouses into multi-storey warehouses, etc.

A concern that stood out among these was the increasing commercialization of the city.

ends