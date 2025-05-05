DDA demolishes illegal encroachments in Taimoor Nagar following court orders

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), backed by Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday in Taimoor Nagar, South Delhi. The operation targeted illegal constructions along a drain, following directives from the Delhi High Court.

Spanning over half a kilometre, the encroachments had been obstructing sewage flow and causing frequent waterlogging in the area. Despite repeated warnings and notices, residents failed to act, leading to legal intervention.

While local residents claimed they had been living in the area for over four decades and were not given adequate time to relocate, authorities stressed the demolition was necessary and had been carried out in accordance with court orders.

