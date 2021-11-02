DCW issues notice to Cyber Crime seeking FIR against rape threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi Police regarding online rape threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter.

The Commission took sou-moto cognisance of media reports which stated that rape threats are being given to the nine-month-old daughter of Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli ever since India lost the recent cricket match against Pakistan.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal condemned the shameful act. Expressing her displeasure, she stated, “This is the time to stand behind our team not against them. Even if India lost to Pakistan the players and their families don’t deserve hatred! I’m deeply disgusted to note that the 9-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli is getting online rape threats! I expect immediate registration of FIR and arrests in the matter. Such people should be taught a lesson!”

Virat Kohli also supported his fellow teammate and Indian pacer Mohammad Shami who was being attacked and trolled about his religion.

The Commission while taking immediate cognisance of the matter has asked the Cyber Crime for registering an FIR against those people who dared to issue rape threats to a 9-month-old baby.

The Commission has demanded that those responsible be immediately tracked down and arrested.